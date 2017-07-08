7/8 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning New York City,
Rise and Shine New York! Your Saturday will bring about some warmer weekend weather, but that will be after this morning’s scattered showers. Wake up temperatures will be in the lower seventies, coupled with westerly winds which will push those showers east of the city by noon. Temperatures will rise as we transition from the morning into the afternoon, and will peak in the upper eighties.
Moving into the evening there is a small chance for rain showers due lingering instability. But as things begin to clear your low for tonight will sit in the upper sixties.