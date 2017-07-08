7/8 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

July 8, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning New York City,

Rise and Shine New York! Your Saturday will bring about some warmer weekend weather, but that will be after this morning’s scattered showers. Wake up temperatures will be in the lower seventies, coupled with westerly winds which will push those showers east of the city by noon. Temperatures will rise as we transition from the morning into the afternoon, and will peak in the upper eighties.

jl test beach and mountain 7/8 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Moving into the evening there is a small chance for rain showers due lingering instability. But as things begin to clear your low for tonight will sit in the upper sixties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch