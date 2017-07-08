CBS2 Exclusive Video: 1 Man Killed, Another Wounded In Shooting Outside Bronx Deli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunman opened fire on a group of people Friday night outside a deli in the Bronx, killing one person and injuring another.

The shooting in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video from outside the deli on Boston Road shows a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walk up just before 10:30 p.m., then appear to draw a gun, firing it multiple times and shooting his two victims point-blank, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

“Wow, I think it’s terrible,” resident Jerry Brown said.

Police said the man shot 20-year-old Armani Womack in the neck and torso, also hitting a 29-year-old man in the rear. Womack died of his injuries.

“It’s a very sad, unfortunate situation,” resident Patricia Brown said.

Sources tell CBS2 the two victims knew the gunman and that he had an ongoing issue with Womack.

“I don’t know what the situation is, I’m just sympathizing with him and his family and everybody, because nobody wants anybody get killed you know,” Jerry said.

People told Roy the area is usually pretty safe.

“I eat (here) almost every weekend, and nothing like this has ever happened before,” Patricia said.

“You can’t blame the area, because some areas are very nice and it’s still bad,” Jerry said.