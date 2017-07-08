Suffolk County Police To Equip DWI Enforcement Team With Body Cameras

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Suffolk County Police Department will soon be equipping their DWI enforcement teams with body cameras.
The teams are called the Safe-T section of the department’s Highway Patrol Bureau. Commissioner Tim Sini is optimistic the new cameras, which are part of a test program, will help them do their jobs.
“We think it serves multiple objectives including having evidentiary value for us to further our cases in court, to enhance transparency, and to help officers who are unfairly accused of misconduct that they did not engage in,” Sini tells WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
Some say the cameras risk invading the public’s privacy. Sini says not to worry.
“They’re typically doing traffic stops, right? Because they’re doing DWI enforcement so they’re rarely going into residences and dealing with issues like domestic violence, some of the other things that our police officers do that would some complicated privacy issues.”