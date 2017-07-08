Suspects Sought In Connection To Slashing In Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for three people in connection to an alleged slashing in Williamsburg, Brooklyn last month.
Police say the individuals engaged in a dispute with a 41-year-old man near 210 Roebling St. just after 3 a.m. June 27. As the victim turned to leave the area, one of the individuals slashed him in the back of the neck, the left shoulder, and the lip with an unknown object.
The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in unknown condition while the individuals fled the area in an unknown direction.
The individuals are described as follows:
Individual 1: male, black, approximately 25-30 years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black sneakers.
Individual 2: female, Hispanic, approximately 25-30 years of age, light complexion, last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue jeans and dark sneakers.
Individual 3: female, Hispanic, approximately 25-30 years of age, light complexion, last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark pants.
