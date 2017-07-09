7/9 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a Sunday it was! Tons of sunshine, almost no humidity, and comfy temps! Expect clear skies tonight with light breezes and temps dropping off into the 50s & 60s.
Tomorrow will be a day of chance as a warm front approaches from the west. Humidity will rise throughout the day, and there is a slight chance for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon…but those storms will have to fight the dry air we had in place Sunday. Overall, partly sunny with temps in the mid 80s.
Tuesday looks like a stormier and muggier day with temps near 90…and feeling much warmer! Expect a better chance for thunderstorm coverage, and some of those storms could be strong…so stay tuned for the latest.
Have a great night!