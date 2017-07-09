7/9 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 9, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a Sunday it was! Tons of sunshine, almost no humidity, and comfy temps! Expect clear skies tonight with light breezes and temps dropping off into the 50s & 60s.

nu tu surface1 7/9 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a day of chance as a warm front approaches from the west. Humidity will rise throughout the day, and there is a slight chance for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon…but those storms will have to fight the dry air we had in place Sunday. Overall, partly sunny with temps in the mid 80s.

nu tu 7day auto9 7/9 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tuesday looks like a stormier and muggier day with temps near 90…and feeling much warmer! Expect a better chance for thunderstorm coverage, and some of those storms could be strong…so stay tuned for the latest.

Have a great night!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch