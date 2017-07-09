Local Lawmakers Push For Green Cards For All Undocumented 9/11 Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four members of New York City’s congressional delegation stood in front of City Hall Sunday to call for a law guaranteeing green cards for all undocumented 9/11 workers.
Carlos Cardona ran straight to the rubble to assist in the rescue and the recovery efforts because he wanted to help.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, he was picked up by immigration officials earlier this year because he’s undocumented.
“It’s not fair, the way that they’re treating us,” he said, flanked by a group of local lawmakers.
Cardona was freed thanks to a pardon from Governor Andrew Cuomo, and now Congressman Joe Crowley (D-14th) crafted a bill to give green cards to Cardona and all his fellow undocumented 9/11 workers.
“They served our country when we needed a hand, and now we’re only showing them — unfortunately — the back of ours,” he said Sunday.
Crowley was joined by Representatives Jerrold Nadler (D-10th), Nydia Velazquez (D-7th), and Adriano Espaillat (D-13th).
There are currently 1,000 to 2,000 9/11 workers at risk of deportation, according to Crowley.