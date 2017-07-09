Man Tried To Take NYPD Officer’s Gun At Brooklyn Stationhouse, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man tried to take a police officer’s gun from her holster at a Brooklyn stationhouse this weekend, the NYPD said.

Police said Kurdel Emmanuel, 29, of Brooklyn, walked into the 83rd Precinct stationhouse around 11 a.m. Saturday to ask about an acquaintance who had been arrested.

The suspect then attacked an officer in the waiting area and tried to take her gun from her holster, police said.

The officer was able to overcome Emmanuel and arrest him, police said. He was released without having topost bail after going through Central Booking on Sunday, police said.

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch took Kings County Supreme Court Judge Loren Baily-Shiffman to task for releasing Emmanuel from custody – noting that an NYPD officer was shot and killed just last week.

Police learned that Emmanuel has a mental health history with thoughts of suicide and harming others, police said.

“This is a sickening display of carelessness or callousness by a judge who should be fully aware of the similarity in the circumstances between this thug’s crime and the assassination of police officer Miosotis Familia. It is unconscionable that Judge Baily-Shiffman refused to remand this homicidal/suicidal man into custody for his own sake and the sake of our members and the public,” Lynch said in a statement. “We have seen too often the unbalanced act out against NYC police officers with deadly effect. We are issuing a warning to every member of the NYPD and the general public to be on the watch for this potential killer and to report his whereabouts to the police.”

Emmanuel was charged with assault on a police officer and three counts of robbery, police said. The officer suffered minor injuries to her wrist and was treated and released.

The investigation was ongoing late Sunday.