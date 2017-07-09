Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Drowning In Wildwood Motel Pool

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly/AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Philadelphia girl has drowned in a motel swimming pool in New Jersey.
The girl had been removed from the pool but was unresponsive when Wildwood police arrived at the Nantucket Inn & Suites around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say it appears that the child unknowingly entered the deep end of the pool.
The girl was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Her name has not been released.
It wasn’t clear how many people were at the pool when the drowning occurred or if a lifeguard was on duty.
The girl was vacationing at the motel with several members from Philadelphia, according to CBS Philly.
Authorities say the drowning is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division.
