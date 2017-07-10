SUMMER OF HELL: Transit Agencies Prepare | Full Coverage | Guide To Service Changes | LIRR | NJ TRANSIT | Amtrak | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Back Stories: Staying Busy In Summer Of ’77

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back July 10, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Today’s Back Story brings us back to Summer 1977 in New York City.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here

It started with a heat wave and a blackout.

Meanwhile, Son of Sam was murdering people.

There was also a crowded Democratic mayoral primary, which Ed Koch would eventually win.

“For news people, there was something everyday,” former WCBS reporter Jane Tillman-Irving recalls. “And we were running the entire time.”

She also remembers chasing down stories in some unsafe neighborhoods.

