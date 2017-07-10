Back Stories: Staying Busy In Summer Of ’77

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Today’s Back Story brings us back to Summer 1977 in New York City.
It started with a heat wave and a blackout.
Meanwhile, Son of Sam was murdering people.
There was also a crowded Democratic mayoral primary, which Ed Koch would eventually win.
“For news people, there was something everyday,” former WCBS reporter Jane Tillman-Irving recalls. “And we were running the entire time.”
She also remembers chasing down stories in some unsafe neighborhoods.