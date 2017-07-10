Boomer & Carton: Look Who’s Back!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig returned from their respective vacations with a bang Monday morning.
The Dynamic Radio Duo had a full plate of topics to discuss, including the insane free agent contracts and extensions NBA players are signing, the MLB All-Star break, and Aaron Judge gearing up for Monday night’s Home Run Derby.
They also got into more concerning news, like how much the Yankees and Mets stink, and the fact that David Griffin, the most qualified candidate out there, wants no part of being team president of the Knicks because he reportedly wouldn’t be allowed to have final say on personnel decisions.
Have a listen.