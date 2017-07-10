SUMMER OF HELL: Full Coverage | Service Changes | LIRR | NJT | Amtrak | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Look Who’s Back!!!

July 10, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Craig returned from their respective vacations with a bang Monday morning.

The Dynamic Radio Duo had a full plate of topics to discuss, including the insane free agent contracts and extensions NBA players are signing, the MLB All-Star break, and Aaron Judge gearing up for Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

They also got into more concerning news, like how much the Yankees and Mets stink, and the fact that David Griffin, the most qualified candidate out there, wants no part of being team president of the Knicks because he reportedly wouldn’t be allowed to have final say on personnel decisions.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch