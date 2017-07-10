3 Suspects Sought In String Of Crown Heights, Williamsburg Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Monday were searching for three suspects who have been robbing people – often a gunpoint – in Brooklyn.

The robberies happened in Williamsburg and Crown Heights. Police said the robberies occurred at the following specific locations and dates:

• Around 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at St. Marks and Albany avenues, three suspects came up to a 15-year-old boy and demanded his property. When the boy refused, the suspects said they had a gun, and the boy gave them his cellphone and sweater.

• Around 5:30 p.m. in the St. John’s Recreation Center, in St. John’s Park at Troy Avenue and Bergen Street, two suspects came up to a 23-year-old man, displayed a handgun and demanded property. The victim gave up his cellphone.

• Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Roebling and North 10th streets, two suspects came up to two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man and displayed a handgun as they demanded property, police said. The victims complied and the suspects left in a dark-colored sedan with the victims’ cellphones, debit cards and $110 in cash. Later that morning at 3:50 a.m., surveillance images were captured of all three suspects as they used the victims’ credit cards to buy $22 worth of merchandise at the Genuine Deli, 700 Fulton St.

• Around 2 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in front of 60 North 1st St., two suspects came up to a 24-year-old man, displayed a handgun and demanded his property. The victim handed over his cellphone and $200, police said. The suspects fled in a silver-colored sedan.

• Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, June 10, near Classon Avenue and Dean Street, two suspects came up to a 25-year-old man and woman and displayed a handgun and demanded their property. The victims handed over two credit cards and $25. The victims’ credit cards were used to buy items at the McDonald’s at 840 Atlantic Ave. later that morning.

The first suspect was described as a black male, 15 to 22 years old, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with white writing on its chest.

The second was described as a light-skinned male, 15 to 22 years old, last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweater, red sweatpants and a black and yellow baseball cap.

The third was described as a black male, 15 to 22 years old; last seen wearing a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.