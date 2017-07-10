FBI: Hawaii-Based Soldier Arrested On Terror Charges

HONOLULU (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — A U.S. official said Monday that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.

FBI officials identified the soldier to CBS News as 34-year-old Ikaika Erik Kang. According to the FBI, Kang allegedly attempted to provide military documents, and training, to ISIS.

Officials said the Kang was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

More from CBS News

His service record indicates he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 and Iraq in 2011 and was highly decorated, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports. His rank was sergeant first class.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said that SWAT team special agents arrested Kang on Saturday.

Kang was the subject of a year-long, joint investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Army, according to the FBI.

Laanui said Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Kang swore allegiance to ISIS. The FBI said it believes Kang worked as a lone actor and was not associated with others who present a threat to Hawaii.

Kang enlisted in the Army in December 2001 just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. He served in Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011 and Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014.

Kang was assigned to the headquarters of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)