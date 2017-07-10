Newark Police Arrest 157 In Week-Long Drug Sweep

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark have arrested 157 people, recovered eight handguns, and confiscated an assortment of drugs in a citywide narcotics sweep in recent days.

The sweep netted 475 decks of heroin, 264 vials of cocaine, 138 plastic bags of marijuana and 19 pills between Monday of last week and Sunday.

In response to resident complaints, police are continuing the operation – which has resulted in the confiscation of $12,061.55 as proceeds in drug sales, police said. The narcotics police have confiscated have a street value of $7,000, police said.

In the investigation, Frederick Street, 24, of Newark, was arrested Tuesday at South 16th Street and 15th Avenue and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

In response to a Crime Stoppers hotline report, Yaya Hakilou, 27, of Irvington, was arrested on Friday at Clinton Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested Sunday at Dawson and Johnson streets and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and a BB gun, police said.

Newark police also recovered a handgun and an AirSoft rifle after a crash at Thomas Street near Mulberry Street last Monday, police said. The same day, a .223-caliber semiautomatic rifle was recovered from a vehicle after a crash at Astor Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. The suspects in those incidents remain at large.

Police further found two weapons – a 9mm handgun and a .38-caliber handgun, which were handed over by concerned citizens in separate incidents.

Those arrested on drug charges include: Shaquiel Hutchins, 24; Desean McDonald, 51; Quincy Doctor, 18 and Bilal Anthony Brinson, 36; all of Newark.

Those arrested on drug charges with intent to distribute are: Omar Wright, 33 and Zahir Outen, 23, both of Newark. Those charged with drug possession are: Gregory Griffin, 44 and Jose A. Carrasco, 44, both of Newark; and James N. Graham, 24, of Roseland. Christian Rosario, 19 and Juwan 57 Thompson, 20, both of Montclair, were charged with possession of marijuana, police said.