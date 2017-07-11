30 With Murti Podcast: Donnie Baseball’s Epic Home Run Streak

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Back in July of 1987, the Yankees’ Don Mattingly tied a major league record by hitting a home run in eight consecutive games.
The run featured 10 total homers, including two grand slams. Mattingly went on to finish the season with a .327 average, 30 homers and 115 RBIs.
On the 30th anniversary of his streak, Mattingly and others sit down with Sweeny Murti and share their memories on a special episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast.
If you missed any of our previous episodes, you can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.
