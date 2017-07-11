Boomer & Carton: Judge Puts On A Show, Knicks Do What They Do

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig got after it Tuesday morning, as only they can.
Aaron Judge lived up to the hype on Monday night in Miami, putting on a show en route to the Home Run Derby crown. The Yankees’ slugger wowed the masses at Marlins Park with an epic power display baseball fans won’t soon forget.
Meanwhile, the Knicks reintroduced their $71 million man, Tim Hardaway, Jr., to the media, although the team’s brain trust, owner James Dolan, general manager Steve Mills and head coach Jeff Hornacek, were not present.
