At 10 a.m.: Funeral For Officer Miosotis Familia | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Judge Puts On A Show, Knicks Do What They Do

July 11, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Craig got after it Tuesday morning, as only they can.

Aaron Judge lived up to the hype on Monday night in Miami, putting on a show en route to the Home Run Derby crown. The Yankees’ slugger wowed the masses at Marlins Park with an epic power display baseball fans won’t soon forget.

Meanwhile, the Knicks reintroduced their $71 million man, Tim Hardaway, Jr., to the media, although the team’s brain trust, owner James Dolan, general manager Steve Mills and head coach Jeff Hornacek, were not present.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch