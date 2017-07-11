New Islanders Hockey Arena Suggested For Belmont Park

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of people packed a hearing this week on the future of Belmont Park.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the idea has been floated that a new hockey arena for the New York Islanders could be constructed in Elmont at Belmont Park. That was the main topic at the packed meeting on Monday night.
State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages (D-Valley Stream) told Hall Tuesday that no proposals have been submitted yet. But residents want a few items.
Among them are“making sure that there are jobs, which is the main thing that people are clamoring for – high-paying, good quality jobs,” she said.
Solages said a community center for youth and a train station that runs constantly – not only during horse races – are other important items for residents.