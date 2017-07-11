Police Release Sketch Of Unidentified Deceased Man Found Floating In The East River

July 11, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: DOA, East River, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for help in identifying a deceased man whose body was found floating in the East River on the Fourth of July.

Police say the man in his 40’s was discovered near East 6th Street and the FDR Drive just before 8:30 a.m.

Emergency Services personnel removed the body from the water and medics pronounced the man dead on scene.

Police released a sketch of the unidentified man Tuesday evening.

He was wearing gray sneakers, blue jeans, and a black Casio G-Shock watch when he pulled from the water, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

