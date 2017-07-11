Rocky Road For Ralph’s Italian Ices In Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Ralph’s Italian Ices in Mamaroneck has been ordered to close a year after opening.

People from all across Westchester would flock to the business to indulge in the cold treats, but the shop’s popularity ultimately was its undoing, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Neighbors near the Post Road complained the sweet spot created traffic and crowds.

“I think for people around here they do have a legitimate concern, as far as parking. And you can’t accommodate all the cars around here,” one resident said. “People coming, going different ways. Every which way. Kids are in the parking lot getting ice cream.”

Following resident complaints, the village discovered it made an error and had approved the business as retail, not a food establishment.

Ralph’s applied to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a special permit, but was denied.

The popular shop now has to close.

Mamaroneck Mayor Norman Rosenblum was hoping for a compromise.

“Instead of continuing the process and looking to mitigate it, you’re going to litigate it. So you’re better off mitigating something instead of litigating it,” he said.

The owner is considering litigation.