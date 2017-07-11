Snakes On A Plane: King Cobras Found In Express Mail At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Call this ExpreSSSSS mail: U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Kennedy airport seized five live King Cobras during a mail inspection last month.
On June 29, CBP officers at the JFK International Mail Facility examined express mail from Hong Kong. The contents of one package were described as a plastic tray but an x-ray showed what appeared to be snakes in a round container.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was called to examine the package and found a styrofoam casing with rows of holes. They determined that the package did contain five live snakes three geckos.
“Our CBP officers perform numerous daily tasks to protect the United States from potential dangers. This seizure demonstrates our wide-ranging responsibility in protecting our borders and our partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.
CBP seized the package and turned it over to FWS for further investigation.