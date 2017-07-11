Snakes On A Plane: King Cobras Found In Express Mail At JFK Airport

July 11, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: JFK snakes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Call this ExpreSSSSS mail: U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Kennedy airport seized five live King Cobras during a mail inspection last month.

On June 29, CBP officers at the JFK International Mail Facility examined express mail from Hong Kong. The contents of one package were described as a plastic tray but an x-ray showed what appeared to be snakes in a round container.

Snakes found in plastic cylinder at JFK. (DHS)

Snakes found in plastic cylinder at JFK. (DHS)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was called to examine the package and found a styrofoam casing with rows of holes. They determined that the package did contain five live snakes three geckos.

“Our CBP officers perform numerous daily tasks to protect the United States from potential dangers. This seizure demonstrates our wide-ranging responsibility in protecting our borders and our partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

CBP seized the package and turned it over to FWS for further investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch