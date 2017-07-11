Man Charged In Woman’s Strangling Death In Greenport

GREENPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested Tuesday in the strangling death of a woman in Greenport, Long Island, police said.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, Southold Town police found Michelle Schiavoni, 27, dead at her home on 2nd Street in Greenport, Suffolk County police said.
Suffolk County police Homicide Squad detectives located and arrested Jaime DeLeon-Tito, 23, on Tuesday in Riverhead, police said. He was charged with second-degree murder and was to be arraigned Wednesday in Suffolk Town Court.
Police did not provide further details or information on any possible motive in Schiavoni’s strangulation.