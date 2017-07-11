Police: 74-Year-Old Man Arrested For Stalking Girls On Long Island

July 11, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Suffolk County, wyandanch

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County have arrested a 74-year-old man who they say is accused of stalking two young girls in Wyandanch.

Jeffrey Bernstein has been charged with three counts of stalking, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of public lewdness.

Police said the girls’ father reported that a man had been repeatedly driving through the neighborhood last week, stopping to stare at them for long amounts of time.

One time, investigators said the suspect tried to lure one of the girls into his car with a bag of chips and another time, police said he exposed himself.

Bernstein is set to be arraigned in Central Islip Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch