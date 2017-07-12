HAPPENING NOW: Senate Confirmation Hearing For Trump's FBI Director Nominee | Watch Live

7/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 12, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It will be hot and sticky this afternoon with the possibility of some storms, but mainly late in the afternoon. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80’s with feels like temps in the low 90’s.

We’ll be at risk for some storms this evening before things quiet down overnight. Temps are only expected to fall into the mid and upper 70’s by daybreak.

We’ll be working towards the low 90’s tomorrow with sticky conditions remaining in place. And we’ll remain at risk for storms yet again, especially into the afternoon. Expect feels like temps to be in the mid 90’s or so.

As for Friday, we’ll still be at risk for showers/storms with the possibility of some flooding around the area. Expect cooler highs in the 70’s.

