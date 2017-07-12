Amityville Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girl, 12

July 12, 2017 8:27 PM
Filed Under: Amityville, public lewdness

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An Amityville man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl earlier this month.

The girl was walking down Bayview Avenue near Sunrise Highway when a man exposed himself to her around noon July 3, Suffolk County police said.

Following an investigation, police arrested Narciso Chavez, 51, and charged him with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Narciso Chavez

Narciso Chavez of Amityville is accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl. (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Chavez was to be held at the Suffolk County First Precinct police station and will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Comments

One Comment

  1. www.dontlabelmykid.wordpress.com says:
    July 12, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    To bad for him he isn’t a Catholic priest …he might get promoted!

    Reply

