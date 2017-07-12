Amityville Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girl, 12

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An Amityville man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly exposing himself to a 12-year-old girl earlier this month.
The girl was walking down Bayview Avenue near Sunrise Highway when a man exposed himself to her around noon July 3, Suffolk County police said.
Following an investigation, police arrested Narciso Chavez, 51, and charged him with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
Chavez was to be held at the Suffolk County First Precinct police station and will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.
