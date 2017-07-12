1-Trillion-Ton Iceberg Breaks Off In Antarctica

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica.

Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1.12 trillion tons or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.

One trillion tonne Antarctica iceberg calves from Larsen C Ice Shelf says @swanscience led MIDAS project https://t.co/WNkq3t4SZc pic.twitter.com/HHG2zyOUiF — Swansea University (@SwanseaUni) July 12, 2017

The process, known as calving, occurred in the last few days.

“Scientists have been waiting for this to happen for a while because it started seven years ago at least, this break in the ice shelf,” Denton Ebel, chair of the division of physical sciences at the American Museum of Natural History, told 1010 WINS. “This is part of a natural process.”

Researchers are watching closely to see whether climate change is affecting the phenomenon.

“We’ve seen many events like this in the recent past,” Ebel said. “We’re not clear whether this is caused by the global warming that we know is happening, but it might be connected to that.”

Adrian Luckman of Swansea University said that researchers will continue to monitor “the fate of this huge iceberg.”

Ebel said it’s likely to break up into smaller pieces.

“It will take a very long time to actually melt into the ocean, these things are huge masses of ice,” he said. “Right now it’s extremely cold there.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)