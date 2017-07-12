Boomer & Carton: All-Star Game Underwhelms, Let The Fight Hype Begin

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Former Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano played the role of hero Tuesday night in the American League’s 2-1, 10-inning win in the All-Star Game.
Boomer and Craig got things rolling on Wednesday by briefly discussing the Midsummer Classic, before shifting their collective focus to the hype surrounding the upcoming Mayweather-McGregor fight, which was ramped-up in a big way out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The guys also touched on the Knicks’ questionable decision to give Ron Baker close to $9 million, and Craig made it crystal clear that he is not a fan of pro sports expanding outside of the United States.