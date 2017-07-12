Yankees 2nd In Forbes’ Rankings Of Most Valuable Sports Teams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The only team the Yankees trail in these standings is the … Dallas Cowboys?

Forbes magazine on Wednesday released its annual rankings of the most valuable sports franchises. The Bronx Bombers came in at No. 2, with an estimated worth of $3.7 billion. The Dallas Cowboys, at $3.7 billion, topped the list for the second straight year.

MORE: Keidel: Yankees’ Cashman In A Tough Spot As Trade Deadline Nears

The Yankees jumped two spots from their No. 4 ranking last year. Their value has increased 9 percent, according to the magazine’s numbers.

Next are three soccer clubs: Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64) and Real Madrid ($3.58).

The rest of the top 10 includes the New England Patriots ($3.4 billion), New York Knicks ($3.3 billion), New York Giants ($3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion).

The rankings are based on Forbes’ valuations done over the last year for all NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, NASCAR and Formula One teams.

The average current value of the top most valuable teams is $2.5 billion, the highest to date, an increase over last year, when the average value was $2.2 billion.

The Mets are 39th on the top-5o list, at $2 billion. The Nets are 47th, with an estimated value of $1.8 billion.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)