Extremely Horrific: Woman Sexually Assaulted By 5 Men After Leaving Queens Church

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was attacked after praying at a church in Queens, now cops are looking for a group of suspects.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, other church members described the crime as extremely horrific.

The victim was a 50-year-old woman, she had just left Tuesday night prayers at ‘Celestial Church of Christ’ when police say five men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Police sources said the woman had left her church on Liberty Ave, and was walking to the subway when two men — one with a gun — approached her on 150th Street.

They allegedly led her back down the block to 150th Street and Beaver Road where they attacked her behind a garbage truck.

Three other men allegedly came and joined in.

Police said that she was forced to remove her clothing at gunpoint and perform a sex act on all five men.

They allegedly took her phone and purse before fleeing the scene. The woman ran back to the church where the pastor called 911.

“She was scared, she was crying, she was just crying like a baby. You know we couldn’t control her because she said she had never had that kind of experience before,” pastor’s wife Bose Oyetunde said.

Police said all five men are in their 20s. They do not believe the victim know her attackers. So far, there have been no arrests.