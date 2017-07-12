Nassau County Officials Want Roger Waters Concerts Cancelled Over Support Of Israel Boycott

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former Pink Floyd guitarist Roger Waters is set to have two concerts at Nassau Coliseum in the fall, but some local officials want the event to be cancelled.

Waters is set to perform in September, right before the start of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

But Rabbi Anchelle Perl said he believes the concert should be called off because of the musician’s support of the so-called BDS, or Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, against Israeli occupation in the West Bank.

“This is something that is negative to all communities, not just the Jewish community. Everyone stands to lose,” Perl said. “I would say that what would be great is if the individual himself was to come out in a very open way and say that he made a mistake about this whole thing. It would go a long way to bring us together.”

Nassau County Attorney Carnell Foskey agrees, threatening to take legal action because the county has a law that bans companies that believe in the movement from doing business with the county.

The Coliseum spokesperson along with Waters’ spokesperson had no comment.