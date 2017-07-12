Small Business Spotlight: How Amy’s Bread Stays Competitive In A Crowded Market

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) –This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Amy’s Bread, one of the first artisanal bakeries in the country.
Owner Amy Sherber is now having to navigate a more competitive market and lower profit margins.
She explains why she not only make breads, but also expanded to open cafes that offer pastries, sandwiches and coffee drinks.
She also talks about how the economy and the gluten-free movement have impacted business, and what it’s like working alongside her husband.