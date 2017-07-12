HAPPENING NOW: Senate Confirmation Hearing For Trump's FBI Director Nominee | Watch Live

Small Business Spotlight: How Amy’s Bread Stays Competitive In A Crowded Market

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York July 12, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) –This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Amy’s Bread, one of the first artisanal bakeries in the country.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

Owner Amy Sherber is now having to navigate a more competitive market and lower profit margins.

She explains why she not only make breads, but also expanded to open cafes that offer pastries, sandwiches and coffee drinks.

She also talks about how the economy and the gluten-free movement have impacted business, and what it’s like working alongside her husband.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch