Christie Vetoes Bill Calling For Block On Trump Travel Ban Enforcement

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has vetoed a bill that would have blocked the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from enforcing President Donald Trump’s travel ban at Newark Liberty International Airport.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, Christie called the bill a political stunt that represents an abject disregard of the Democrat-led Legislature’s duty to govern responsibly. He said the bill amounted to a “political stunt.”

The U.S. Supreme Court last month ruled the administration could mostly enforce its travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

Christie, a Trump supporter, says compelling the Port Authority to violate state or federal law “is the epitome of irresponsible governing.” He said lawmakers should instead pass larger reform measures for the agency.

Assemblywoman Valerie Vanieri Huttle (D-Teaneck) was one of the assembly sponsors.

“Well, it’s certainly disappointing, but not all together surprising,” Vanieri said, “considering this governor continuously defends Trump’s divisive and constitutionally questionable policies.”

Vanieri opposed the travel ban and said the Legislature was obligated to take a step to prevent its enforcement. She promises to try again when Christie is out of office.

