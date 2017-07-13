Fire Sends Smoke Billowing From Con Edison Manholes On Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Smoke was sent billowing up from multiple Con Edison manholes due to a fire on the Upper West Side late Thursday afternoon.
Con Edison told CBS2 that several manhole fires broke out in the area of 71st Street and Broadway.
An electrical fire was to blame, Con Edison said.
Photos and video from the scene showed thick black smoke spewing into the air from two manholes located feet apart in the middle of the southbound side of Broadway.
Con Ed crews were making repairs at the scene early Thursday evening.
No outages were reported as of 7 p.m.