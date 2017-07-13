Heat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Tri-State As Temperatures Climb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A summer scorcher is on tap Thursday for parts of the Tri-State area Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s.

A heat advisory is in effect for New York City until 6 p.m. with the humidity making it feel like it’s near 100 in some spots by the afternoon. An air quality alert is also in effect until 10 p.m.

Check: Forecast & Alerts

In New Jersey, an excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Gloucester, Camden, and northwest Burlington counties.

A heat advisory is posted for Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, western Monmouth, Salem, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May and southern Burlington counties.

Meanwhile, Times Square was already buzzing and humid early Thursday morning. For food cart vendors, that means digging into inventory.

“When it gets really hot, drink some water or juice to feel refreshed,” one vendor told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris.

For Lucas Menard, the humidity Thursday is a welcome weight loss aide.

“Definitely sweat it out,” he said.

Others are taking the early morning opportunity to enjoy the outdoors before the sun rises and temperatures soar.

“I like to walk around the city at night, stay indoors in the day,” one man said. “I kind of have an opposite schedule.”

Officials say people should drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and avoid prolonged exposure outdoors. For those without air conditioning, the city has made cooling centers available for a safe space to go.

“There will be times when it feels like 100 degrees or more,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “So this is the chance to remind everyone, spread the word, stay hydrated, stay indoors.”

If you have to be outside, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Burn times will be about 15 minutes on Thursday.

Forecasters say cooler air will start moving into the region on Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)