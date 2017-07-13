On Blackout’s 40-Year Anniversary, New Yorkers Remember A City Plunged Into Darkness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On a stormy night forty years ago, New York City was plunged into darkness. It happened when lightning struck electrical equipment resulting in a blackout that lasted 25 hours.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, many New Yorkers still remember where they were on July 13, 1977 at 8:37 p.m. when a lightning strike hit a power station in Westchester County.

Two more lightning strikes followed, knocking out the back-up lines. About an hour later, New York City went dark.

“It was scary. I lived on the fifth floor with my wife, and she was pregnant,” one man said.

Trains and subways were halted, airports closed, and a game between the Mets and Cubs was called early.

It was a dark time, not just because the power was out, but because of fires that were intentionally set as well as looting and violence.

Cops said it was ‘step 1′ of the looters’ plan — a flaming diversion to draw police and firemen to the scene leaving looters free to operate elsewhere.

“Twenty-five years I’ve been in business. I got wiped out in one day. The cops were standing in front of the store with me, thirty policeman, they’re just taking out the stuff. All the furniture, just standing there, they couldn’t do a thing about it,” one business owner said.

“We’ve seen our citizens subjected to violence, vandalism, theft, and discomfort. The blackout has threatened our safety, and has seriously impacted our economy,” New York City Mayor Abraham Beame said at the time.

It was also hot with temperatures in the 90s.

“It was hot, really hot, cause we live on the fifth floor and the roof, the tar is really hot,” Henry Cintron recalled.

Finally, 25 hours later the lights came back on, and illuminated just how the city changed so quickly.

Thousands of people were arrested, and a congressional study a year later put the damage at $300-million.