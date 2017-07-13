Resorts World Casino Breaks Ground On $400-Million Expansion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Resorts World Casino in Queens has broken ground on a $400-million expansion.

First opened in 2011 in the retrofitted grandstand of Aqueduct Race Track the all-electronic casino already attracts more than 10-million visitors a year. It’s enough success, Casino President Scott Molina said, for the Malaysian conglomerate that owns it to invest another $400-million into it.

The two year project will include a new 400 room, four star hotel, and four new restaurants.

As 1010 WINS Sonia Rincon reported, even the head of the local community board stood with the Molina at a groundbreaking for the expansion.

Assemblywoman Stacey Amato said reps from the casino, including its security team have regular meetings with local elected leaders.

“Monthly, this is what we do because they’re conscious of the community around them, and want to be in that partnership,” she said.

City Councilman Eric Ulrich said investors lineup to pour this money into Manhattan, not so in Queens.

“There aren’t a lot of people lining up to invest this kind of money in this type of community, and so we are absolutely appreciative,” he said.

Resorts World has promised to hire 1,000 people following construction which will create another 3,000 jobs.

The hope is that more of the millions of visitors arriving at nearby JFK will stop there first.