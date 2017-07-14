3 To See At ACC: Meet Magic, Barry & Armani!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Magic, Barry & Armani!

Magic (A1117880) An ACC volunteer writes that “The only trick Magic has up his paw is making you fall in love with him! And that will be easy! He’s an adorable, compact pup in a gorgeously groomed tan coat, an ear to ear smile, and a wagging tail…. We loved playing tug, and when I let Magic win our first round, he came back for more play. Some kisses and cuddles when joining me on the bench, a good butt scratch, and Magic couldn’t be happier. He’s a terrific, easy and sweet little guy who rocked his behavior assessment and is hoping to add a little Magic to your life.” Meet Magic at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Barry (A1117691) Sweet Barry not only appreciates being pet all over; he also loves being tucked in with a little blanket! Come on by ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West, to meet this approximately four-year-old cutie.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Armani (A1115602) Armani has “the sweetest, most unassuming temperament,” notes an ACC volunteer. “When he sees you coming, he lies in wait in his ready-for-petting position, hopeful but too polite to beg. Armani has designer good looks, with nice round cheeks, a gorgeous, healthy coat, and a perfect little cottontail. He would make a good partner for a new bunny person, and would probably also make a nice partner for another rabbit.” Meet Armani, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 East. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

July 15, 12 -4 pm: City Island Library, 320 City Island Ave Bronx NY, 10464

July 15, 12 – 4p m: Petco Bensonhurst, 2601 86th Street Brooklyn, NY 11223

July 16, 12 – 4 pm: Petco Sheepshead Bay, 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235

July 16, 12 – 4 pm: PetHealthStore, 473 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.