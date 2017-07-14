BREAKING: Arrest Made In Death Of 11-Year-Old Keansburg Girl | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

7/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 14, 2017 11:00 AM

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It sure is a dreary Friday across the area…temps are 20+ degrees colder from yesterday’s scorcher, and many spots are getting rain. There will be a lull in the action for a few hours this afternoon, but we won’t see any sunshine. Things get active again heading into the evening with another round of showers and storms.

nu tu surface2 7/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We will have some fog, drizzle, and perhaps a spotty shower to deal with early tomorrow morning…but the weekend is looking fantastic! Expect a beautiful mix of sun & clouds Saturday with temps reaching the mid 80s, and clear blue skies on Sunday as temperatures peak in the upper 80s to near 90.

nu tu weekend planner2 7/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

So keep the umbrella around for today, and bear with the “chilly” temps…because the weekend ahead will be well worth it!

