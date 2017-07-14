7/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It sure is a dreary Friday across the area…temps are 20+ degrees colder from yesterday’s scorcher, and many spots are getting rain. There will be a lull in the action for a few hours this afternoon, but we won’t see any sunshine. Things get active again heading into the evening with another round of showers and storms.
We will have some fog, drizzle, and perhaps a spotty shower to deal with early tomorrow morning…but the weekend is looking fantastic! Expect a beautiful mix of sun & clouds Saturday with temps reaching the mid 80s, and clear blue skies on Sunday as temperatures peak in the upper 80s to near 90.
So keep the umbrella around for today, and bear with the “chilly” temps…because the weekend ahead will be well worth it!