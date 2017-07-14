Back Stories: On The Scene Of JFK Jr.’s Plane Crash

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back July 14, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — When John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane went down on its way to Martha’s Vineyard, WCBS reporter Peter Haskell wasn’t working but called into the newsroom to see how he could help.

“The boss said, ‘What do you think about going to Martha’s Vineyard?’” he recalls.

He spoke with scuba divers about the currents underwater and even went up in a plane with pilot who described what it’s like to land in the area.

