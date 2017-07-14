Back Stories: On The Scene Of JFK Jr.’s Plane Crash

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — When John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane went down on its way to Martha’s Vineyard, WCBS reporter Peter Haskell wasn’t working but called into the newsroom to see how he could help.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
“The boss said, ‘What do you think about going to Martha’s Vineyard?’” he recalls.
He spoke with scuba divers about the currents underwater and even went up in a plane with pilot who described what it’s like to land in the area.