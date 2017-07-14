‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Mayweather-McGregor Media Scrum

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman return from polar-opposite trips (Disney and UFC 213) to jump back into the chaos of the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather world tour week. The third — and so far the most widely criticized — news conference took place inside the Barclays Center. After all the fanfare and promotional teams ripping pages out of the WWE playbook, Pete and Ike were able to catch up with the biggest names in combat sports today.

The guys caught up with Mayweather and McGregor after their bow and exit stage left. The brash Irishman was still shirtless during the interview.

Mayweather talked about how he’s already seen how much the hype for this bout has transcended the fight game. As for McGregor, he discussed recent accusations of racism and how important the fashion game is to him.

Listen to the podcast here:



The suits behind this week’s operations: Leonard Ellerbe, Stephen Espinoza and Dana White talked very openly about what they expect financially, culturally and strategically from the enormously promoted Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas. Another person who has her finger on the pulse of combat sports, UFC reporter Megan Olivi, joined Pete and Ike for a few minutes to sort out this week’s craziness.

Finally, the guys are always open to diversifying the podcast guests, dipping into boxing and football recently, and now kickboxing. On Friday night at the Madison Square Garden Theatre, Glory Kickboxing brings its nonstop striking action to the Big Apple. Kickboxer Kevin Von Nostrand, who is 13-1, stopped by to talk about his upcoming bout and the basics of Glory Kickboxing.

