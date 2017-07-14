1 Killed In Shooting Near Prospect Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One man was killed and another wounded when two men on bicycles opened fire on the car the men were sitting in early Friday morning.
The two were sitting in a car with a third man on Parkside Avenue and Parade Place next to Prospect Park when they were shot at 3:26 a.m.
Both shooting victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. One victim, 42, died after being shot in the back, neck and jaw.
The other victim, 20, is in stable condition after being shot in the back.
The motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.