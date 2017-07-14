‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC’s Perplexing Substitutions Vs. Vancouver

July 14, 2017 2:09 PM
NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas take a close look at NYCFC’s puzzling substitutions in its loss at Vancouver.

The guys also discuss how Miguel Camargo is excelling at the Gold Cup while the U.S. men’s national team struggles. And can NYCFC avenge its playoff elimination at the hands of Toronto FC when it hosts the Reds on Wednesday?

