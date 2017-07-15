Police: Man Recorded Video Under Woman’s Dress Inside Subway Elevator In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say put his cellphone under a woman’s dress and recorded a video of her.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 20 inside the Third Avenue/149th Street No. 2 and 5 train subway station in the Bronx.
Police said the man followed the 23-year-old woman onto an elevator, where he allegedly crouched down behind her, put his cellphone under her dress and started recording.
The woman confronted him and he fled east on 149th Street.
The suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 to 9 inches tall, with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue shirt, black pants and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637), then entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.