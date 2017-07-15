Mets Install Additional Protective Netting At Citi Field

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New netting is now in place at Citi Field to help keep fans safe.
The netting goes down the first and third base lines, and all the way to the middle of the outfield.
Fans can still bring their mitts and grab pop ups, but will be spared getting hit by frozen rope line drives.
The Mets say the netting is 97 percent transparent, so views won’t be blocked.
“It’s not ideal to look through netting but you never know if you are going to get hit, and the worst thing is to go to a ballpark and end up having to go to the hospital,” Mets All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto said.
The Amazins are one of only ten teams to extend their netting so far.
The crosstown Yankees have decided not to extend their netting for the time being.