Large Crowds Expected For Funeral Of Slain New York State Trooper

THERESA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of officers from across the country and Canada are expected at Saturday’s funeral for a New York State trooper who died in the line of duty.

36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis was shot and killed Sunday night while responding to a call in Theresa, New York — a village about 90 miles north of Syracuse.

The funeral will be held at the Magrath Sports Complex at Fort Drum at 1 p.m.

(credit: Facebook/New York State Police)

Governor Cuomo is expected to attend.

Police say Staff Sergeant Justin Walters, an Afghanistan combat veteran, shot and killed his 27-year-old wife before gunning down Trooper Davis.

Walters, a native of Zeeland, Michigan, was ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail at his arraignment on murder charges Monday.

