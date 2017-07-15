Large Crowds Expected For Funeral Of Slain New York State Trooper

THERESA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of officers from across the country and Canada are expected at Saturday’s funeral for a New York State trooper who died in the line of duty.
36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis was shot and killed Sunday night while responding to a call in Theresa, New York — a village about 90 miles north of Syracuse.
New York State Trooper Killed While Responding To Domestic Dispute
The funeral will be held at the Magrath Sports Complex at Fort Drum at 1 p.m.
Governor Cuomo is expected to attend.
Funeral Arrangements Being Finalized For Slain New York State Trooper
Police say Staff Sergeant Justin Walters, an Afghanistan combat veteran, shot and killed his 27-year-old wife before gunning down Trooper Davis.
Walters, a native of Zeeland, Michigan, was ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail at his arraignment on murder charges Monday.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)