Over 7 Million Pounds Of Hot Dogs With Possible Bone Fragments Recalled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx-based Marathon Enterprises Inc. is recalling over seven million pounds of Sabrett hot dogs that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

The beef and pork hot dogs were produced between March 17 and July 4.

Complaints sent to the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service stated that pieces of bone were found in a number of Sabrett products.

The USDA says one minor injury associated with consumption of the hot dogs has been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to not consume them.

In a statement from Sabrett, the company announced that they’ve “voluntarily recalled hot dogs and a limited number of other food products.”

“Sabrett deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this has caused it’s loyal customers,” the statement added.

The family-owned company says they’re working closely with the USDA to communicate to its customers and “assure those customers that the recalled products are no longer in stores.”

Customers looking to determine whether their foods are affected in the recall can find a complete product listing here, or call 1-800-SABRETT (800-722-7388), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Customers with affected foods should throw away the product, contact Sabrett, who will be pleased to provide a full refund.

Customers also can apply online for a refund here.