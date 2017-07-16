Cops: Robbers Steal $80k In Cash From Man In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a group of robbers who police say stole $80,000 in cash from a man in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.
Investigators say two of the men approached the victim near East 21st Street and Avenue U last Monday afternoon.
When the 24-year-old refused to give them his belongings, police say they pulled out a gun and grabbed his backpack.
Police say the victim works for a company that makes bank drops for several businesses and was on the way to the bank.
Cops are also looking for a third man and a woman who acted as a lookout during the robbery.
Police say one of the males was seen exiting a black four-door sedan prior to the incident.
