Cops: Robbers Steal $80k In Cash From Man In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

July 16, 2017 10:17 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a group of robbers who police say stole $80,000 in cash from a man in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

Investigators say two of the men approached the victim near East 21st Street and Avenue U last Monday afternoon.

When the 24-year-old refused to give them his belongings, police say they pulled out a gun and grabbed his backpack.

individual 21 Cops: Robbers Steal $80k In Cash From Man In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

One of the suspects who demanded the victim’s backpack. (credit: NYPD)

individual 11 Cops: Robbers Steal $80k In Cash From Man In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

One of the suspects who demanded the victim’s backpack. (credit: NYPD)

Police say the victim works for a company that makes bank drops for several businesses and was on the way to the bank.

Cops are also looking for a third man and a woman who acted as a lookout during the robbery.

individual 41 Cops: Robbers Steal $80k In Cash From Man In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

Alleged lookout in Sheepshead Bay robbery. (credit: NYPD)

individual 31 Cops: Robbers Steal $80k In Cash From Man In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

Alleged lookout in Sheepshead Bay robbery. (credit: NYPD)

Police say one of the males was seen exiting a black four-door sedan prior to the incident.

four door sedan Cops: Robbers Steal $80k In Cash From Man In Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

One of the suspects was seen exiting a black, four-door sedan prior to the robbery. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

