Prospect Park To Go Completely Car-Free Starting Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, Prospect Park will go entirely car-free for the rest of the summer.
For the first time ever, East Drive from Park Circle to Grand Army Plaza will be closed to traffic 24-7.
In the past, northbound lanes were open for morning rush hour traffic, but now the roads will be off limits to drivers through the weekend after Labor Day.
Mayor de Blasio says the move will make the park safer, quieter, and more enjoyable.
“From getting married there to being a little-league parent inside Prospect Park, I can attest that it is a cool, even magical refuge this time of year,” de Blasio said earlier this month. “A safer and quieter park improves the safety and enjoyment for thousands of park users.”
The Department of Transportation doesn’t expect the move to impact traffic significantly because of the lower volume during the summer months.