50 People To Know: Francis Stone Finds A Way To Give Back

WCBS 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of Covering News In New York July 17, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: 50 People To Know, Sean Adams, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Francis Stone has served hard time, but it hasn’t hardened his heart.

“I feel blessed to have made it through and survived, and I feel like it’s my obligation to give back to the town that I messed up,” he tells WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.

Stone now runs an intervention program in Mount Vernon, called SNUG, which is “guns” spelled backward.

“I’m here for a reason, and my reason is to give back and to help other people,” he says.

The anti-violence program teaches kids about the dangers of guns and drugs.

“We get to them before the police get to them,” he says.

