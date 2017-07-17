50 People To Know: Francis Stone Finds A Way To Give Back

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Francis Stone has served hard time, but it hasn’t hardened his heart.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter
“I feel blessed to have made it through and survived, and I feel like it’s my obligation to give back to the town that I messed up,” he tells WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.
Stone now runs an intervention program in Mount Vernon, called SNUG, which is “guns” spelled backward.
“I’m here for a reason, and my reason is to give back and to help other people,” he says.
The anti-violence program teaches kids about the dangers of guns and drugs.
“We get to them before the police get to them,” he says.
Find their full interview above.