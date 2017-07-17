7/17 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s going to be another warm summer day ahead, but with added humidity and a PM storm chance. Temps top out in the mid 80s, feeling a bit hotter due to the muggier conditions. It seems that the best chance for any storms will be north & west of NYC, but don’t let your guard down, city folks!
Tomorrow will be pretty much a carbon copy of today: very warm, muggy, and partly sunny with an afternoon storm chance…looking a bit more likely than today’s chances.
The heat gets turned up for the rest of the week, along with the humidity…expect temps hovering around 90 Wednesday – Friday with a sweltering feel…summer sure is in full swing!