CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

7/17 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

July 17, 2017 4:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 weather, Mark McIntyre, Weather, Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup7 7/17 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It’s going to be another warm summer day ahead, but with added humidity and a PM storm chance. Temps top out in the mid 80s, feeling a bit hotter due to the muggier conditions. It seems that the best chance for any storms will be north & west of NYC, but don’t let your guard down, city folks!

nu tu hour by hour feels like 7/17 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be pretty much a carbon copy of today: very warm, muggy, and partly sunny with an afternoon storm chance…looking a bit more likely than today’s chances.

nu tu 7day auto12 7/17 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The heat gets turned up for the rest of the week, along with the humidity…expect temps hovering around 90 Wednesday – Friday with a sweltering feel…summer sure is in full swing!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch