Study: Artificial Sweeteners May Still Cause Weight Gain

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Which is healthier: Artificial sweeteners or sugar?
Researchers who examined 37 studies involving more than 400,000 people say no-calorie sweeteners may still cause weight gain.
It’s been an ongoing debate.
Too much sugar was once linked not just to obesity but to Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, chronic inflammation and even cancer.
Meghan Azad of the University of Manitoba told CNN she and other research scientists found there’s no clear evidence of a benefit from artificial sweeteners, and the weight gain associated with them can also result in more hypertension, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular issues.
“People are generally consuming non-nutritive sweeteners believing they are a ‘healthy choice,’ but this may not be true,” Azad told CNN.