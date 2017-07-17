Patrol Vehicle Hits 2 People At Beach On Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were lying on the sand when police say they were hit by a beach patrol vehicle on Long Island.

Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians surround a man and a woman lying in the sand Sunday evening, awake and alert but clearly in pain after being struck by a beach patrol vehicle driving up and down Long Beach.

In a social media video, two witnesses explain what they saw.

“Somebody just got run over,” one persons said.

“The beach patrol, Long Island beach patrol, ran over two people lying in the sand,” said the other.

Police radio transmissions from Broadcastify.com call for two ambulances to meet the victims being carried off the sand on gurneys in the back of pick up trucks.

“We’ve got person run over. On the back. That is two victims. Gonna need a second bus. Both are conscious, alert and breathing,” an emergency responder says.

Police say the accident happened at Edwards Boulevard and the beach just after 7:30 p.m at a time when officers are making their rounds monitoring the waters.

Lifeguards are off duty at 6 p.m. and the beach patrol unit driving the vehicle may have been calling for people on the jetty to get down and come onto shore when they made contact with the couple lying in the sand, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Another witness explains the officer had no idea he hit two unsuspecting beachgoers.

“He stood on top of them for a minute, then realized,” the witness said. “He was getting out, until someone told him he ran over somebody.”

Police say the victims were shaken but in stable condition and were transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside.

The officer involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital for observation.

An investigation is ongoing.